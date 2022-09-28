PM Han holds talks with Romanian PM in Tokyo
TOKYO, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday and discussed cooperation in the supply of raw materials and nuclear power generation.
During the talks, Han and Ciuca took note of bilateral supports to help them fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Han's office.
Last year, South Korea provided medical equipment to Romania in exchange for vaccines.
Han also asked Ciuca to support South Korea's bid to host the World Expo in the southern port city of Busan in 2030, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Han and Ciuca were in Tokyo to lead their delegations to the state funeral of former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' becomes 1st K-pop girl group album to sell more than 2 mln copies
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
S. Korea beat Cameroon in World Cup tuneup behind Son Heung-min's header
-
(LEAD) Yoon pays respects to victims of Daejeon shopping mall fire
-
Don Spike apprehended over drug use charges
-
(LEAD) Harris' trip to DMZ will highlight U.S. commitment to security of S. Korea: U.S. official
-
'Lucky' Son Heung-min delivers for S. Korea in World Cup tuneup victory