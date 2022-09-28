Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating unchanged at 'AA-,' outlook stable
All News 14:45 September 28, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings said Wednesday it has reaffirmed South Korea's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook.
Fitch's rating for South Korea has been AA-, the fourth-highest level on the agency's table, since September 2012.
