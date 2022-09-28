Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating unchanged at 'AA-,' outlook stable

All News 14:45 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings said Wednesday it has reaffirmed South Korea's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook.

Fitch's rating for South Korea has been AA-, the fourth-highest level on the agency's table, since September 2012.

Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating unchanged at 'AA-,' outlook stable - 1

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Fitch #credit rating
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!