S. Korean, British FMs hold strategic dialogue in Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Britain held talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation on regional and global issues, including economic security and climate change.
Foreign Minister Park Jin and his British counterpart, James Cleverly, held the seventh foreign ministerial strategic dialogue, during which they highlighted their commitment to furthering the two countries' evolving relationship.
In his opening remarks, Park cast South Korea and Britain as "optimal partners" in handling international issues.
"Our two countries are optimal partners in solving global challenges, such as climate change and economic security. And let us communicate closely together to promote bilateral cooperation," Park said.
The minister also expressed his condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and thanked the British government for welcoming President Yoon Suk-yeol during his visit to the country to attend the late queen's funeral last week.
Calling South Korea "very close friends," Cleverly voiced confidence that the relationship between the two countries will go "from strength to strength."
"Our duty as foreign ministers is to take this already good (relationship) and make it even better," he said. "It is a relationship built on a strong history but with a very exciting future."
Cleverly also said that he and his government staff were "very touched" that Yoon and the first lady attended the queen's funeral.
"It means a huge amount to us. Such senior representation from Korea came to London at that very sad time," he said.
The top diplomats pointed out that their countries fought alongside each other in the defense of freedom and democracy during the 1950-53 Korean War.
