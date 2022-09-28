Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 387 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:10 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 387 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 278,286, the defense ministry said.

The new cases were comprised of 239 from the Army, 55 from the Air Force, 47 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 24 from the Navy, 20 from the Marine Corps, one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the ministry.

Currently, 1,713 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets tested for COVID-19 at a testing center in central Seoul, in this file photo taken March 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

