KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 75,500 DN 9,900
HITEJINRO 27,200 DN 300
Yuhan 53,500 DN 300
SLCORP 33,100 DN 1,350
CJ LOGISTICS 97,200 UP 1,500
DL 59,500 DN 3,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,400 DN 250
KIA CORP. 73,900 DN 2,600
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,100 DN 4,900
TaihanElecWire 1,460 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 29,450 DN 800
Daesang 22,450 DN 250
KCC 234,000 DN 10,000
SKBP 57,000 DN 1,200
SKNetworks 3,920 DN 100
ORION Holdings 14,850 DN 200
GS Retail 26,150 DN 200
Ottogi 480,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 44,650 DN 700
F&F 143,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,030 DN 50
SKC 88,500 DN 4,300
MERITZ SECU 3,820 DN 180
HtlShilla 73,100 DN 300
Hanmi Science 31,500 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 113,500 DN 6,000
KOLMAR KOREA 38,750 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 47,850 DN 750
CSWIND 61,200 DN 1,100
GKL 15,200 DN 50
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY351 50 DN650
KOLON IND 42,500 DN 1,950
HanmiPharm 229,500 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 26,500 DN 600
Meritz Financial 20,850 DN 850
BNK Financial Group 6,100 DN 110
emart 86,200 DN 400
AmoreG 28,850 DN 850
HyundaiMtr 179,500 DN 6,500
LG Corp. 73,800 DN 2,600
