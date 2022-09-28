Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 September 28, 2022

Daewoong 20,600 0
TaekwangInd 712,000 DN 14,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,370 DN 70
KAL 22,300 DN 850
POSCO CHEMICAL 158,500 DN 10,500
Boryung 10,100 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,600 DN 3,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,300 DN 700
Shinsegae 232,500 DN 4,500
Nongshim 307,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 41,000 DN 900
Hyosung 70,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 38,700 DN 1,300
KPIC 103,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,750 UP 90
POSCO Holdings 228,000 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 16,250 0
LotteChilsung 165,500 0
DB INSURANCE 54,900 DN 2,600
SamsungElec 52,900 DN 1,300
NHIS 9,060 DN 90
DongwonInd 235,000 DN 3,000
LS 56,200 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114500 DN5500
GC Corp 125,000 UP 500
GS E&C 24,000 DN 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 564,000 DN 23,000
KSOE 76,000 DN 2,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,950 DN 900
MS IND 18,250 DN 800
OCI 89,300 DN 4,800
LS ELECTRIC 45,500 DN 1,850
KorZinc 569,000 DN 22,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,370 DN 240
HyundaiMipoDock 100,500 DN 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 12,700 DN 200
Kogas 33,500 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 191,000 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 31,600 UP 400
S-Oil 77,900 DN 3,600
(MORE)

