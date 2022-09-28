KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,500 DN 12,500
HMM 19,350 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 61,400 DN 3,900
KumhoPetrochem 112,500 DN 2,500
S-1 56,900 UP 1,000
ZINUS 34,100 DN 1,100
Hanchem 172,000 DN 4,500
DWS 44,950 DN 1,250
KEPCO 19,200 DN 950
SamsungSecu 31,300 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 8,450 DN 360
HANWHA AEROSPACE 62,600 DN 2,400
Mobis 194,500 DN 5,000
Hanon Systems 9,490 DN 90
SK 194,000 DN 7,000
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 DN 750
ShinpoongPharm 20,400 UP 100
SKTelecom 51,300 DN 1,200
Handsome 24,900 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 12,300 DN 650
COWAY 55,100 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,800 DN 2,100
IBK 9,410 DN 150
HyundaiElev 23,450 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDS 116,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,000 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,420 DN 105
DONGSUH 21,050 UP 50
SamsungEng 21,900 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 4,880 DN 180
SKSQUARE 36,350 UP 200
Meritz Insurance 30,150 DN 1,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,100 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 34,250 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 22,800 UP 500
KT 35,250 DN 1,250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26750 DN950
LOTTE TOUR 11,400 UP 200
LG Uplus 10,700 DN 450
