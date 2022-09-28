KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,200 DN 1,800
LG Innotek 277,000 DN 32,500
KT&G 86,800 UP 500
Doosan Enerbility 14,700 DN 900
Doosanfc 29,500 DN 600
LG Display 12,050 DN 250
Kangwonland 24,900 DN 400
NAVER 200,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 56,900 DN 2,400
NCsoft 323,500 DN 5,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,600 DN 2,500
COSMAX 54,200 DN 1,600
KIWOOM 75,800 DN 2,500
DSME 19,200 DN 1,200
HDSINFRA 4,370 DN 230
DWEC 4,130 DN 160
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,100 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 406,500 DN 13,500
KEPCO KPS 34,950 DN 500
LG H&H 653,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 546,000 DN 23,000
KEPCO E&C 55,200 DN 2,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,900 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,450 DN 1,250
LGELECTRONICS 79,300 DN 2,000
Celltrion 166,500 UP 1,000
TKG Huchems 19,400 DN 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,000 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,900 DN 200
KIH 49,050 DN 800
GS 41,600 DN 1,000
LIG Nex1 90,300 UP 200
Fila Holdings 32,700 DN 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,000 DN 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,500 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,150 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 108,000 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 12,100 DN 600
SK Innovation 148,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 24,350 DN 1,050
