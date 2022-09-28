KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 44,350 DN 150
Hansae 14,600 DN 900
PIAM 31,000 DN 1,100
HANJINKAL 40,650 DN 400
CHONGKUNDANG 77,300 UP 100
DoubleUGames 40,500 DN 1,550
MANDO 44,350 DN 2,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 767,000 UP 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 28,200 DN 1,250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,450 DN 550
Netmarble 53,100 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 205,000 DN 8,000
HD HYUNDAI 54,200 DN 1,700
ORION 106,500 DN 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,950 DN 950
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,200 DN 900
BGF Retail 161,000 DN 2,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,050 UP 50
HyundaiEng&Const 38,150 DN 1,450
SKCHEM 94,900 DN 3,800
HDC-OP 10,450 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 264,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 325,000 DN 11,500
HANILCMT 11,700 DN 650
SKBS 86,800 UP 1,600
WooriFinancialGroup 10,950 DN 300
KakaoBank 21,900 UP 400
HYBE 130,000 DN 10,000
SK ie technology 57,400 DN 2,500
LG Energy Solution 433,500 DN 10,500
DL E&C 35,100 DN 1,850
kakaopay 51,000 DN 1,600
K Car 14,850 DN 650
SK hynix 81,200 DN 800
Youngpoong 652,000 DN 50,000
Hanwha 24,300 DN 1,750
DB HiTek 37,450 DN 2,600
CJ 70,300 DN 1,800
LX INT 37,950 DN 1,550
DongkukStlMill 11,200 DN 900
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' becomes 1st K-pop girl group album to sell more than 2 mln copies
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
S. Korea beat Cameroon in World Cup tuneup behind Son Heung-min's header
-
(LEAD) Yoon pays respects to victims of Daejeon shopping mall fire
-
Opposition leader vows to hold Yoon gov't responsible for 'diplomatic fiasco'
-
'Lucky' Son Heung-min delivers for S. Korea in World Cup tuneup victory
-
(LEAD) Harris' trip to DMZ will highlight U.S. commitment to security of S. Korea: U.S. official