N. Korea may conduct 7th nuclear test between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7: spy agency

All News 15:54 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea could conduct a nuclear test between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7, South Korea's spy agency was quoted as saying Wednesday.

The National Intelligence Service made the assessment during a closed-door briefing to lawmakers on the parliamentary intelligence committee, Rep. Yoo Sang-beom of the ruling People Power Party told reporters.

