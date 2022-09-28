S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 28, 2022
All News 16:51 September 28, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.488 3.484 +0.4
2-year TB 4.311 4.324 -1.3
3-year TB 4.338 4.304 +3.4
10-year TB 4.332 4.208 +12.4
2-year MSB 4.418 4.373 +4.5
3-year CB (AA-) 5.342 5.308 +3.4
91-day CD 3.140 3.120 +2.0
(END)
