S. Korean, Dutch foreign ministers discuss economic cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties including their chip partnership.
In the meeting held at the foreign ministry in Seoul, the two assessed how South Korea and the Netherlands have continuously developed their ties through cooperation in areas like semiconductors.
Noting the two countries celebrated 60 years of diplomatic ties last year, Park expressed gratitude for the Netherlands' participation in the Korean War.
Hoekstra expressed hopes their bilateral cooperation could expand to fields like economic security and defense and eventually develop into a strategic partnership.
The Dutch minister voiced gratitude for Seoul taking part in global sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and for providing humanitarian support to the war-torn country.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' becomes 1st K-pop girl group album to sell more than 2 mln copies
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
S. Korea beat Cameroon in World Cup tuneup behind Son Heung-min's header
-
Opposition leader vows to hold Yoon gov't responsible for 'diplomatic fiasco'
-
(LEAD) Yoon pays respects to victims of Daejeon shopping mall fire
-
'Lucky' Son Heung-min delivers for S. Korea in World Cup tuneup victory
-
(LEAD) Harris' trip to DMZ will highlight U.S. commitment to security of S. Korea: U.S. official