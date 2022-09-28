Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean, Dutch foreign ministers discuss economic cooperation

All News 19:35 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties including their chip partnership.

In the meeting held at the foreign ministry in Seoul, the two assessed how South Korea and the Netherlands have continuously developed their ties through cooperation in areas like semiconductors.

Noting the two countries celebrated 60 years of diplomatic ties last year, Park expressed gratitude for the Netherlands' participation in the Korean War.

Hoekstra expressed hopes their bilateral cooperation could expand to fields like economic security and defense and eventually develop into a strategic partnership.

The Dutch minister voiced gratitude for Seoul taking part in global sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and for providing humanitarian support to the war-torn country.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) and Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra shake hands at the Seoul government complex on Sept. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Netherlands #semiconductor
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!