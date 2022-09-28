Ex-Australian Open semifinalist Chung Hyeon ends 2-year absence with doubles victory
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The 2018 Australian Open semifinalist Chung Hyeon marked his long-awaited return to ATP action with a doubles victory in Seoul on Wednesday.
Chung and fellow South Korean Kwon Soon-woo defeated Hans Hach Verdugo of Mexico and Treat Huey of the Philippines 2-6, 6-2 10-8, in the first round of the men's doubles at the ATP Eugene Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul.
In the quarterfinals, Chung and Kwon will play Andre Goransson of Sweden and Ben McLachlan of Japan.
This was Chung's first ATP match since the French Open in September 2020. Chung had been sidelined with a back injury.
The South Koreans dropped the first set without much of a fight, but returned the favor in the second set as Chung rediscovered his backhand stroke.
In the 10-point tiebreaker for the third set, the teams were deadlocked at 8-8 before Chung set up a match point with a volley.
Kwon then closed out the match with a nifty lob.
In the doubles, Kwon is No. 288, while Chung, with no competitive record over the past two years, is not ranked. Goransson is No. 72 and McLachlan is No. 83.
Earlier Wednesday, the one other South Korean tandem in the tournament, Song Min-kyu and Nam Ji-sung, defeated Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson of the United States 3-6, 6-3, 11-9 in their first round match.
In the quarterfinals, Song (No. 229 in the world) and Nam (No. 239) will face Nicolas Barrientos of Colombia (No. 67) and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico (No. 76).
The two Korean duos will meet in the semifinals if they both win their quarterfinal matches.
In the singles, Kwon is the only South Korean player remaining. He will play his second round match Thursday against Jenson Brooksby of the United States.
The top three seeds, Casper Ruud of Norway, Cameron Norrie of Britain and Taylor Fritz of the United States, will all begin their Korea Open Thursday.
This is the first ATP event in South Korea since 1996.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' becomes 1st K-pop girl group album to sell more than 2 mln copies
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
S. Korea beat Cameroon in World Cup tuneup behind Son Heung-min's header
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
Opposition leader vows to hold Yoon gov't responsible for 'diplomatic fiasco'
-
(LEAD) Harris' trip to DMZ will highlight U.S. commitment to security of S. Korea: U.S. official
-
'Lucky' Son Heung-min delivers for S. Korea in World Cup tuneup victory