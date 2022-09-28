PM orders tight vigilance against African swine fever
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for the highest level of vigilance against African swine fever (ASF) on Wednesday following another outbreak at a local farm.
Han ordered officials to swiftly cull pigs at the farm in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, where the animal disease was reported, and issue a standstill order for heightened quarantine.
He also urged tight vigilance in areas where ASF cases have recently been reported, or adjacent to affected farms.
South Korea reported two ASF cases at separate farms in Gangwon Province earlier this month, which led to the culling of some 15,000 pigs.
ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.
