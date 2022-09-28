U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launch but remains open to dialogue, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.
The remarks come hours after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launches," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"These launches are in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The North's latest missile launches came as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is on a visit to Japan and set to travel to South Korea on Thursday. Pyongyang also fired a ballistic missile on Sunday (Seoul time).
The state department spokesperson declined to comment when asked if the North's missile provocations may affect the vice president's trip to the region.
Harris is scheduled to visit the Demilitarized Zone during her visit, U.S. officials have said.
The department spokesperson urged the North to return to the dialogue table, saying, "We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue."
"Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," the official added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' becomes 1st K-pop girl group album to sell more than 2 mln copies
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea beat Cameroon in World Cup tuneup behind Son Heung-min's header
-
Opposition leader vows to hold Yoon gov't responsible for 'diplomatic fiasco'
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
(LEAD) Harris' trip to DMZ will highlight U.S. commitment to security of S. Korea: U.S. official