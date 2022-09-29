(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 29)

Then at 9 a.m., someone under a nickname wrote a post titled "Yoon Suk-yeol made big trouble" on an internet community. The writer said in the post that a remark insulting the US President and US Congress is said to be videotaped by "our reporters." Eighteen minutes later at 9:18 a.m., this writer replied to a comment on the post. The reply was that according to a message from a reporter covering the presidential office, MBC will broadcast the video. How could the writer know this decision in advance?