(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 29)

Naver is suspected of receiving business favors such as building permits for its second company building in return for donations. CHA University Bundang Medical Center is also accused of donating to Seongnam FC to get favors in changing land use in relation to the site of its hospital in the city. Needless to say, the prosecution should clarify what favors these entities received in return for offering donations to Seongnam FC, whether these favors violated relevant laws and whether the opposition leader and his underlings were involved in the decision-making process for donations.