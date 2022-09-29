(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 29)
Opposition leader targeted
Prosecution should get to the bottom of Seongnam FC case
Prosecutors raided 10 corporate offices, including internet portal Naver, Monday, over allegations that Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) who served as mayor of Seongnam from 2010 to 2018, received donations from companies via Seongnam FC, the city's football club. The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office sent prosecutors and investigators to the offices to collect documents related to the case.
Monday's search and seizure drew keen attention, in that police had cleared other companies from suspicions when they transferred the case to the prosecution Sept. 13 with an opinion of indictment for former presidential candidate Lee, as well as a former Doosan Engineering & Construction CEO and a Seongnam city official. This raises speculation that the prosecution found something doubtful in the police's investigation and decided to get to the bottom of the alleged bribery case.
Naver is suspected of receiving business favors such as building permits for its second company building in return for donations. CHA University Bundang Medical Center is also accused of donating to Seongnam FC to get favors in changing land use in relation to the site of its hospital in the city. Needless to say, the prosecution should clarify what favors these entities received in return for offering donations to Seongnam FC, whether these favors violated relevant laws and whether the opposition leader and his underlings were involved in the decision-making process for donations.
The most suspicious deal is related to the football club's receipt of 5.5 billion won ($3.9 million) from Doosan Engineering & Construction. In return, Seongnam City permitted the rezoning of some 9,900 square meters of property Doosan Group owned in Bundang, from a hospital to a commercial area. Doosan allegedly made huge profits from this deal as the property value skyrocketed.
The prosecution should do everything it can to clear doubts by shedding new light on the Seongnam FC case. Obtaining favors by offering money cannot be justified for any reason or any pretext.
