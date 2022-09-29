(LEAD) Korean Air involved in minor collision at Heathrow Airport
(ATTN: UPDATES with details throughout)
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Thursday there was a minor collision involving its aircraft and an Icelandair plane at London's Heathrow Airport. No injuries have been reported on both aircraft.
The incident occurred during the departure of a Korean Air B777-300ER from the airport at around 4:00 a.m. Thursday, Korean Air said in a statement.
"During Korean Air flight KE908's taxiing operation to the runway, the aircraft's left winglet came into contact with Icelandair flight FI454 aircraft's tail rudder," the statement said.
British aviation authorities are looking into the cause of the incident and damage to the planes.
Korean Air said it sent an alternative aircraft at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for its passengers.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
Opposition leader vows to hold Yoon gov't responsible for 'diplomatic fiasco'
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
Defense chief says indigenous KF-21 fighter will play key role for N.K. deterrence