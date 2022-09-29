Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 29, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/16 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/17 Sunny 0

Suwon 27/16 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 27/15 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/14 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/14 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 0

Daegu 28/15 Sunny 0

Busan 27/18 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!