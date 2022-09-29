Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 29, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/16 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/17 Sunny 0
Suwon 27/16 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 27/15 Sunny 0
Daejeon 27/14 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 27/14 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 27/15 Sunny 0
Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 0
Daegu 28/15 Sunny 0
Busan 27/18 Sunny 0
