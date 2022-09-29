Number of businesses in S. Korea up 0.7 pct in 2021
SEJONG, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The number of companies doing business in South Korea edged up in 2021 from a year earlier amid the economic recovery, government data showed Thursday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy had 6.08 million businesses last year, up 0.7 percent, or 44,000, from 2020, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The wholesale and retail sector had the largest number of companies with 1.54 million, followed by 863,000 restaurants and hotels, and 617,000 transportation firms.
The number of wholesalers and retailers fell 2 percent on-year amid the impact of a prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, while that of transportation businesses, including courier service providers, gained 4 percent.
Businesses in South Korea hired a combined 24.99 million workers last year, also up 0.7 percent, or 179,000, from the previous year.
The manufacturing industry had the highest number of workers at 4.23 million, accounting for 16.9 percent of the total. The wholesale and retail businesses had a combined workforce of 3.69 million, with 2.36 million people working in the health and social welfare sector.
In 2021, the South Korean economy expanded 4 percent on-year on brisk exports and recovering domestic demand, a sharp turnaround from the prior year's 0.9 percent contraction sparked by the pandemic.
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' becomes 1st K-pop girl group album to sell more than 2 mln copies
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Seoul's stocks down, currency dips to over 13-yr low following Fed's rate hike
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
Opposition leader vows to hold Yoon gov't responsible for 'diplomatic fiasco'
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
Defense chief says indigenous KF-21 fighter will play key role for N.K. deterrence