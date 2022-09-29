The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 29, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.73 2.72
2-M 2.94 2.92
3-M 3.16 3.15
6-M 3.77 3.75
12-M 4.43 4.40
(END)
