Seoul shares up late Thur. morning after rout amid recession fears
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded up late Thursday morning, after plunging to the lowest level in more than two years the previous session on growing recession fears.
The Korean won also bounced back against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 27.42 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,196.71 as of 11:20 a.m.
The Seoul market opened higher, tracking overnight Wall Street gains on the bond-buying by the Bank of England to stabilize its financial markets.
In the preceding session, the KOSPI finished at an over two-year low of 2,169.29 amid combative monetary tightening policies in major economies to stifle high inflation. The Korean won also tumbled to a 13-year low against the greenback.
Late Thursday morning, most top-cap shares traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.38 percent, while chip giant SK hynix rose 0.99 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solutions jumped 2.88 percent, top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.39 percent, and its affiliate Kia also added 1.22 percent. Major chemical firm LG Chem climbed 1.1 percent.
The Korean won had been trading at 1,434.90 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11 a.m., up 5 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
