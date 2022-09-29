Subway murder suspect gets 9-year prison term over stalking charges
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- A stalking suspect now under arrest for the recent murder of a Seoul subway worker was sentenced by a court Thursday to an imprisonment of nine years on charges of stalking and illegally filming his victim.
The Seoul Western District Court also ordered Jeon Joo-hwan, 31, to undergo 80 hours of stalking treatment and 40 hours of sexual offense treatment, in addition to the prison sentence.
Jeon, a former Seoul Metro worker, was arrested for allegedly stabbing his former female colleague in her 20s to death at Sindang Station in central Seoul on Sept. 14. The murder took place one day before the Seoul court was to sentence Jeon on charges of stalking her.
Jeon now awaits a separate court trial on his murder charges.
In the stalking case, Jeon was charged with scaring his victim on 351 occasions by sending illegally filmed videos and threatening messages to her after they entered Seoul Metro in October last year. He was also accused of sending 21 text messages to her to demand an end to police investigation into his stalking offense.
Jeon has told police he committed the stabbing out of "resentment" against her after prosecutors demanded a nine-year prison sentence for him in the stalking case on Aug. 18. He was relieved of duties at Seoul Metro after he was indicted in the stalking case.
