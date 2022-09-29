Rubber Duck project returns to Seoul after 8 years
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman's giant yellow rubber duck is back in South Korea for the first time in eight years, with organizers saying it is meant to uplift the mood of the people amid the pandemic.
The 18-meter-tall inflatable plastic duck will be installed over the waters of Seokchon Lake in eastern Seoul from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31. The project was organized in partnership between Lotte Group's property management arm, Lotte Property & Development, and the Songpa Ward office.
Special friends of the supersized duck have joined this year. A number of miniature versions of the duck dressed in Halloween costumes will be hidden inside Lotte World Tower and Lotte World Mall, it said.
An event to celebrate the rubber duck's return was held in front of the installation Thursday, attended by Lotte officials and its creator, Hofman.
"The whole COVID-19 situation in the world was also here in Seoul of course and made me to have 'no doubt' to bring it again. Of course the sad happenings of the flooding also made me say 'yes' to immediately bring it back," Hofman said at the event.
"The rubber duck relieves tensions and makes people happy again, and also the people of Korea can benefit from that."
The "Rubber Duck" public art project, created by Hofman, has been exhibited in 16 countries since its creation in 2007.
The project landed in South Korea in 2014 and garnered over five million visitors.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Seoul's stocks down, currency dips to over 13-yr low following Fed's rate hike
-
(LEAD) Presidential office denies Yoon used foul language to refer to Biden, Congress
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
Yoon set to meet U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns