Military reports 355 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:33 September 29, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 355 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 278,631, the defense ministry said.
The new cases were comprised of 231 from the Army, 46 from the Air Force, 39 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 28 from the Navy, 10 from the Marine Corps and one from the ministry.
Currently, 1,787 military personnel are under treatment.
