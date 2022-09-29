KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GS Retail 26,350 UP 200
GS E&C 23,200 DN 800
Ottogi 478,000 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 566,000 UP 2,000
GC Corp 128,500 UP 3,500
KPIC 104,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,090 UP 60
SKC 86,000 DN 2,500
LS 56,500 UP 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES116500 UP2000
MERITZ SECU 3,735 DN 85
SK hynix 80,800 DN 400
Hanwha 25,150 UP 850
HyundaiEng&Const 37,850 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,500 UP 450
DB HiTek 36,200 DN 1,250
CJ 69,400 DN 900
LX INT 39,000 UP 1,050
Youngpoong 642,000 DN 10,000
SamsungF&MIns 188,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,200 UP 500
Kogas 34,100 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 11,000 DN 200
Daesang 21,800 DN 650
SKNetworks 3,900 DN 20
TaihanElecWire 1,440 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 30,100 UP 650
IS DONGSEO 30,050 DN 1,550
Hyosung 70,800 UP 800
LOTTE 38,750 UP 50
GCH Corp 16,450 UP 200
LotteChilsung 165,500 0
HyundaiMtr 181,500 UP 2,000
AmoreG 28,050 DN 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,650 DN 100
POSCO Holdings 219,500 DN 8,500
DB INSURANCE 56,600 UP 1,700
SLCORP 33,000 DN 100
Yuhan 55,000 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 52,600 DN 300
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Seoul's stocks down, currency dips to over 13-yr low following Fed's rate hike
-
(LEAD) Presidential office denies Yoon used foul language to refer to Biden, Congress
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
Yoon set to meet U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns