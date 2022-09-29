KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NHIS 9,020 DN 40
DongwonInd 228,500 DN 6,500
Meritz Insurance 30,350 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,800 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 34,300 UP 50
HITEJINRO 27,100 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 94,500 DN 2,700
DOOSAN 76,000 UP 500
DL 58,100 DN 1,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,400 0
KIA CORP. 74,500 UP 600
ORION Holdings 15,150 UP 300
KCC 235,000 UP 1,000
SKBP 58,200 UP 1,200
Daewoong 21,200 UP 600
TaekwangInd 714,000 UP 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,080 DN 290
KAL 22,100 DN 200
LG Corp. 74,500 UP 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 153,000 DN 5,500
Boryung 10,450 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,200 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,950 DN 350
Shinsegae 234,500 UP 2,000
Nongshim 307,500 UP 500
SGBC 40,400 DN 600
HtlShilla 72,500 DN 600
Hanmi Science 31,800 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 112,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 43,550 DN 1,100
F&F 143,000 0
KSOE 74,300 DN 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,350 DN 600
MS IND 17,900 DN 350
OCI 92,400 UP 3,100
LS ELECTRIC 46,750 UP 1,250
KorZinc 581,000 UP 12,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,340 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 101,500 UP 1,000
S-Oil 80,700 UP 2,800
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Seoul's stocks down, currency dips to over 13-yr low following Fed's rate hike
-
(LEAD) Presidential office denies Yoon used foul language to refer to Biden, Congress
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
Yoon set to meet U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns