KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 275,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,000 DN 500
HMM 18,600 DN 750
HYUNDAI WIA 62,400 UP 1,000
ZINUS 34,800 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 116,000 UP 3,500
Hanchem 172,500 UP 500
DWS 44,450 DN 500
Mobis 197,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO 19,700 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 61,800 DN 800
SamsungSecu 31,150 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 8,460 UP 10
S-1 57,400 UP 500
SKTelecom 50,000 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 22,900 DN 550
Handsome 25,850 UP 950
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,400 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 12,050 DN 250
LG Uplus 10,750 UP 50
COWAY 55,700 UP 600
ShinpoongPharm 21,350 UP 950
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,300 DN 500
Hanon Systems 9,080 DN 410
SK 195,500 UP 1,500
IBK 9,620 UP 210
DONGSUH 20,850 DN 200
SamsungEng 21,950 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 105,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,800 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 23,150 UP 350
KT 35,550 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27600 UP850
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,700 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,900 UP 1,900
KUMHOTIRE 3,405 DN 15
LOTTE TOUR 10,800 DN 600
KT&G 87,200 UP 400
(MORE)
