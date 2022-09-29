LG Innotek 275,000 DN 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,000 DN 500

HMM 18,600 DN 750

HYUNDAI WIA 62,400 UP 1,000

ZINUS 34,800 UP 700

KumhoPetrochem 116,000 UP 3,500

Hanchem 172,500 UP 500

DWS 44,450 DN 500

Mobis 197,500 UP 3,000

KEPCO 19,700 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 61,800 DN 800

SamsungSecu 31,150 DN 150

KG DONGBU STL 8,460 UP 10

S-1 57,400 UP 500

SKTelecom 50,000 DN 1,300

HyundaiElev 22,900 DN 550

Handsome 25,850 UP 950

ILJIN MATERIALS 52,400 UP 300

Asiana Airlines 12,050 DN 250

LG Uplus 10,750 UP 50

COWAY 55,700 UP 600

ShinpoongPharm 21,350 UP 950

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,300 DN 500

Hanon Systems 9,080 DN 410

SK 195,500 UP 1,500

IBK 9,620 UP 210

DONGSUH 20,850 DN 200

SamsungEng 21,950 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 105,500 UP 1,500

PanOcean 4,800 DN 80

SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 23,150 UP 350

KT 35,550 UP 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27600 UP850

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,700 UP 1,500

SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,900 UP 1,900

KUMHOTIRE 3,405 DN 15

LOTTE TOUR 10,800 DN 600

KT&G 87,200 UP 400

(MORE)