KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 14,300 DN 400
Doosanfc 28,450 DN 1,050
LG Display 11,950 DN 100
Kangwonland 23,900 DN 1,000
NAVER 196,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 55,900 DN 1,000
NCsoft 334,500 UP 11,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,900 DN 2,700
COSMAX 51,500 DN 2,700
KIWOOM 75,300 DN 500
DSME 19,200 0
HDSINFRA 4,395 UP 25
DWEC 4,125 DN 5
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,100 0
CJ CheilJedang 407,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 35,150 UP 200
LG H&H 651,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 547,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 55,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,050 DN 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,150 UP 700
LGELECTRONICS 78,000 DN 1,300
Celltrion 171,000 UP 4,500
TKG Huchems 19,200 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,500 UP 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 DN 1,200
KIH 48,200 DN 850
GS 41,800 UP 200
LIG Nex1 91,100 UP 800
Fila Holdings 32,950 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,500 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,125 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 105,500 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 12,050 DN 50
SK Innovation 146,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 24,250 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 44,250 DN 100
Hansae 14,550 DN 50
Youngone Corp 47,500 DN 350
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Seoul's stocks down, currency dips to over 13-yr low following Fed's rate hike
-
(LEAD) Presidential office denies Yoon used foul language to refer to Biden, Congress
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
Yoon set to meet U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns