KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 61,200 0
GKL 14,750 DN 450
KOLON IND 42,750 UP 250
HanmiPharm 230,000 UP 500
SD Biosensor 27,150 UP 650
Meritz Financial 20,850 0
BNK Financial Group 6,110 UP 10
emart 85,300 DN 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 00 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 38,350 DN 400
PIAM 30,350 DN 650
HANJINKAL 39,850 DN 800
CHONGKUNDANG 78,000 UP 700
DoubleUGames 42,400 UP 1,900
MANDO 46,150 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 813,000 UP 46,000
Doosan Bobcat 28,750 UP 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,100 DN 350
Netmarble 53,500 UP 400
KRAFTON 205,500 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 55,000 UP 800
ORION 105,000 DN 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,300 DN 650
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,000 DN 200
BGF Retail 164,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 95,400 UP 500
HDC-OP 10,450 0
HYOSUNG TNC 264,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 319,500 DN 5,500
HANILCMT 11,400 DN 300
SKBS 84,500 DN 2,300
WooriFinancialGroup 10,950 0
KakaoBank 20,600 DN 1,300
HYBE 132,000 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 55,000 DN 2,400
LG Energy Solution 440,000 UP 6,500
DL E&C 34,800 DN 300
kakaopay 49,250 DN 1,750
K Car 15,050 UP 200
SKSQUARE 35,750 DN 600
(END)
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
(LEAD) Seoul's stocks down, currency dips to over 13-yr low following Fed's rate hike
(LEAD) Presidential office denies Yoon used foul language to refer to Biden, Congress
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
(LEAD) Yoon meets with U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
Yoon set to meet U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns