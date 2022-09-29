S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 29, 2022
All News 16:45 September 29, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.454 3.488 -3.4
2-year TB 4.311 4.311 0.0
3-year TB 4.303 4.338 -3.5
10-year TB 4.229 4.332 -10.3
2-year MSB 4.378 4.418 -4.0
3-year CB (AA-) 5.378 5.342 +3.6
91-day CD 3.200 3.140 +6.0
(END)
