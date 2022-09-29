Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Yoon, Harris share concern over N. Korea, discuss IRA
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris shared their concern about North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, and discussed ways to address Seoul's concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the presidential office said.
Yoon and Harris met for 85 minutes at the presidential office and discussed a wide range of issues, including ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship, and key regional and international issues, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
-----------------
(LEAD) VP Harris meets S. Korean women leaders to discuss gender equality
SEOUL -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with South Korean women leaders from various walks of life in Seoul on Thursday to discuss gender equality, a key focus of the Joe Biden administration's domestic and foreign policies.
Hours after flying here from Japan, Harris held a "groundbreaking women roundtable" at the residence of the U.S. ambassador in central Seoul, where she displayed her excitement at the stories of Korean women having achieved parity with male rivals in their respective fields.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold trilateral anti-sub drills in East Sea
SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral anti-submarine drills in the international waters of the East Sea later this week for the first time in more than five years, Seoul officials said Thursday, amid evolving North Korean military threats.
The three countries are set to stage the training Friday, as Pyongyang has been pushing to develop submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) while codifying an assertive nuclear policy that leaves open the possibility of preemptive strikes in a contingency.
-----------------
Seoul shares pare gains to close almost flat amid recession fears
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended almost flat Thursday, shedding nearly all earlier gains amid woes that combative monetary tightening moves in major economies would lead to a global economic recession. The Korean won rose slightly against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.64 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 2,170.93, after hitting an intraday high of 2,210.61.
-----------------
Supreme Court rules in favor of ex-sex workers at brothels for U.S. troops
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the state to pay compensation to former sex workers at now-defunct brothels for American troops, recognizing the state's responsibility for brokering or conniving at prostitution.
Upholding a lower court's ruling, the top court ordered the state to pay between 3 million and 7 million won (US$2,086-$4,866) in compensation each to a total of 95 former sex workers from such brothels at villages around U.S. military bases, known as "base villages" or "Gijichon" in Korean.
-----------------
SsangYong to export 170,000 vehicles to Saudi firm by 2030
SEOUL -- SsangYong Motor Co., a South Korean SUV-focused carmaker, said Thursday it will export about 170,000 vehicles to a Saudi Arabian company by 2030 in the form of semi knockdown (KD) units.
In January, SsangYong Motor signed the KD supply deal with Saudi National Automobiles Manufacturing Co. (SNAM) for seven years from 2023.
-----------------
Yoon picks new education minister
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol named Lee Ju-ho, a professor at the Korea Development Institute and former education minister under the Lee Myung-bak administration, to be his new education minister, his office said Thursday.
If appointed after a parliamentary confirmation hearing, Lee will succeed Park Soon-ae, who quit in August, only a month after taking office amid public opposition to her plan to lower the elementary school starting age.
-----------------
(LEAD) Unification minister to visit Germany next week
SEOUL -- South Korea's top point man on North Korea will visit Germany next week to seek support for Seoul's regional peace and denuclearization efforts, his office said Thursday.
Unification Minister Kwon Young-se plans to leave for Germany on Sunday for a four-day trip at the invitation of the German government, according to the ministry. It would be his first overseas trip since taking office in May.
-----------------
'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-yeon chosen as Time's 100 next generation leaders
SEOUL -- "Squid Game" star Jung Ho-yeon has been chosen as one of the 100 rising leaders from across industries and around the world by U.S. magazine Time for this year.
Jung was named in the phenoms category of the 2022 Time 100 Next list released Wednesday (U.S. time), which also included American actress Sydney Sweeney and Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz.
