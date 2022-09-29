Powernet Technologies to raise 5 bln won via stock offering
All News 17:13 September 29, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Powernet Technologies Corp. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5 billion won(US$3.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.76 million common shares at a price of 2,838 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Presidential office denies Yoon used foul language to refer to Biden, Congress
-
(3rd LD) USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea for joint drills against N. Korean threats
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
Yoon set to meet U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
(4th LD) North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS