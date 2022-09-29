N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile into the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in the third provocation this week by the recalcitrant regime.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch, hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a daylong visit to South Korea, during which she met with President Yoon Suk-yeol and toured the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) bisecting the two Koreas. She reaffirmed America's security commitment to the East Asian ally.
The North fired a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) on Sunday and two SRBMs on Wednesday.
The latest launch came as South Korea and the United States concluded a high-profile naval exercise, involving the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the East Sea, on Thursday and are set to hold an anti-submarine training with Japan the following day.
Seoul and Washington have been cranking up security coordination amid concerns that Pyongyang could engage in provocative acts, such as a nuclear experiment and a submarine-launched ballistic missile test.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Presidential office denies Yoon used foul language to refer to Biden, Congress
-
(3rd LD) USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea for joint drills against N. Korean threats
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
Yoon set to meet U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Harris share concern over N. Korea, discuss IRA
-
(LEAD) Korean Air involved in minor collision at Heathrow Airport