(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms commitment to defense of S. Korea after N. Korean missile launch
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from a state department spokesperson, additional information in paras 7-12; TRIMS; ADDS photos)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The United States reaffirmed its "ironclad" commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan on Thursday, hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles in its latest provocation.
North Korea launched what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday (Seoul time).
"We are aware of the two ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a released statement.
"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," it added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Thursday's missile launch marked the third of its kind in less than a week.
Pyongyang fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday, followed by the launch of an additional two ballistic missiles fired on Wednesday.
North Korea has fired more than 30 ballistic missiles this year, the largest number of ballistic missiles launched in a single year.
A state department spokesperson said the U.S. condemns the North's missile launches but that it remains open to dialogue with Pyongyang.
"The United States condemns the DPRK's multiple ballistic missile launches this morning, two today and three earlier this week," Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the department, said in a telephonic press briefing.
"These launches are a clear violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and demonstrate the threat the DPRK poses to the region, as well as the international community," he added.
The department spokesperson urged Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.
"We remain deeply committed to a diplomatic approach with the DPRK, and call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue. I'll also note that our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan, two of our key allies in the region remains ironclad," he said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
The latest missile provocation also came as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris concluded her trip to South Korea earlier in the day.
"I cannot state enough that the commitment of the U.S. to the defense of the Republic of Korea is ironclad, and that we will do everything in our power to ensure that it has meaning in every way the words suggest," Harris told reporters after her tour to the Demilitarized Zone.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(3rd LD) USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea for joint drills against N. Korean threats
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Yoon set to meet U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
(LEAD) Korean Air involved in minor collision at Heathrow Airport