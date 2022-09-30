Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Dismissal motion against Park Jin passes; rival parties clash head-on (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Harris calls N. Korea 'brutal dictatorship,' says U.S. seeks world without N.K. threat (Kookmin Daily)
-- Harris promises Yoon to come up with solutions to IRA concerns (Donga Ilbo)
-- Harris promises to look into solutions after Yoon voices concern over EV incentives (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition unilaterally passes dismissal motion against FM Park (Segye Times)
-- Harris calls N. Korea 'brutal dictatorship'; N. Korea fires 2 more missiles (Chosun Ilbo)
-- At Panmunjom, Harris says S. Korea-U.S. alliance is strong (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Dismissal motion against Park Jin passes; Yoon likely to reject it (Hankyoreh)
-- Exchange rate nears 1,500 to dollar; gov't scrambles (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't doesn't care about travel balance despite scarcity of dollar (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Home owners' share of reconstruction costs to be slashed drastically (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- DP passes motion for dismissal of top envoy (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Harris says US will take measures to address Korea's IRA concerns (Korea Herald)
-- Harris promises to address Seoul's concerns on IRA (Korea Times)
