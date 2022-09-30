Korean-language dailies

-- Dismissal motion against Park Jin passes; rival parties clash head-on (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Harris calls N. Korea 'brutal dictatorship,' says U.S. seeks world without N.K. threat (Kookmin Daily)

-- Harris promises Yoon to come up with solutions to IRA concerns (Donga Ilbo)

-- Harris promises to look into solutions after Yoon voices concern over EV incentives (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition unilaterally passes dismissal motion against FM Park (Segye Times)

-- Harris calls N. Korea 'brutal dictatorship'; N. Korea fires 2 more missiles (Chosun Ilbo)

-- At Panmunjom, Harris says S. Korea-U.S. alliance is strong (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Dismissal motion against Park Jin passes; Yoon likely to reject it (Hankyoreh)

-- Exchange rate nears 1,500 to dollar; gov't scrambles (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't doesn't care about travel balance despite scarcity of dollar (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Home owners' share of reconstruction costs to be slashed drastically (Korea Economic Daily)

