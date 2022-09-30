(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 30)

Harris's visit to the DMZ on Thursday — the first of its kind for a high-level official from the Biden administration — testified to the solidity of the alliance when North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea while the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is exercising with the South Korean navy. It is the first time for North Korea to make such a bold provocation. North Korea will likely conduct its seventh nuclear test sometime between October 16, when the Communist Party of China is set to convene its 20th National Congress, and November 7, the midterm election day in the U.S.