Uti to raise 35.9 bln won via stock sale

All News 07:45 September 30, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Uti Inc. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 35.9 billion won The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.67 million preferred shares at a price of 21,450 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
