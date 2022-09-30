Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial output falls for 2nd month in August

All News 08:10 September 30, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell in August for a second month in a row, data showed Friday, amid weakening growth momentum over deepening external uncertainties.

Industrial production declined 0.3 percent on-month in August, following a 0.1 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Compared with a year earlier, industrial production grew 4.5 percent.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, however, rose 4.3 percent in August, ending five consecutive months of an on-month fall.

Facility investment also jumped 8.8 percent on-month last month, compared with a 3.5 percent on-month drop the previous month, the data showed.

This file photo, taken Sept. 21, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#industrial output
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!