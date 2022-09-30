Industrial output falls for 2nd month in August
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell in August for a second month in a row, data showed Friday, amid weakening growth momentum over deepening external uncertainties.
Industrial production declined 0.3 percent on-month in August, following a 0.1 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, industrial production grew 4.5 percent.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, however, rose 4.3 percent in August, ending five consecutive months of an on-month fall.
Facility investment also jumped 8.8 percent on-month last month, compared with a 3.5 percent on-month drop the previous month, the data showed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
-
(News Focus) Yoon's overseas trip marked by rare summit with Japan, embarrassing hot mic
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(3rd LD) USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea for joint drills against N. Korean threats
-
Son Heung-min salvages S. Korean draw vs. 10-man Costa Rica in World Cup tuneup
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
(LEAD) Korean Air involved in minor collision at Heathrow Airport
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions