Friday's weather forecast

September 30, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/15 Sunny 0

Incheon 25/17 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/15 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/14 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 30/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 29/15 Sunny 0

Busan 27/18 Sunny 0

