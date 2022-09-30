Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 30, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/15 Sunny 0
Incheon 25/17 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/15 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/14 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 27/13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 30/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/15 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 27/19 Sunny 0
Daegu 29/15 Sunny 0
Busan 27/18 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Yoon's overseas trip marked by rare summit with Japan, embarrassing hot mic
-
DP slams Yoon for alleged use of foul language
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(3rd LD) USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea for joint drills against N. Korean threats
-
Son Heung-min salvages S. Korean draw vs. 10-man Costa Rica in World Cup tuneup
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with U.S. Vice President Harris amid N. Korea threat, IRA concerns
-
(LEAD) Korean Air involved in minor collision at Heathrow Airport
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions