Hyundai wins Red Dot Design award for hydrogen trailer concept
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it has received the 2022 Red Dot Design Concept Luminary award for its hydrogen fuel-cell trailer drone concept.
The unmanned, hydrogen-powered trailer drone concept beat all of its rivals to edge out a win in the Red Dot Design Concept awards this year, Hyundai said in a statement.
The Trailer Drone is a unique and innovative future mobility solution that combines trucks, trailers, robots and fuel cells on a single platform for better logistics services.
The fully autonomous trailer drone requires no human intervention in the operational process.
In the Red Dot Concept awards, Luminary is the highest level of recognition given to an advanced model in terms of design.
The Hyundai Trailer Drone can travel more than 1,000 kilometers on a single charge, and the trailer-free platform can be used for cargo delivery, construction, firefighting, and rescue operations as well.
