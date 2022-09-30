The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 September 30, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.73 2.73
2-M 2.94 2.94
3-M 3.18 3.16
6-M 3.77 3.77
12-M 4.43 4.43
(END)
