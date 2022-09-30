S. Korea's Marine Corps to join Exercise KAMANDAG in Philippines for 1st time
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Marine Corps will participate in an international exercise in the Philippines next month for the first time to enhance combined operational capabilities with friendly nations, the armed service said Friday.
Exercise KAMANDAG is set to take place on the Philippine island of Luzon from Oct. 3-13, involving some 3,300 personnel from four countries -- South Korea, the United States, the Philippines and Japan.
South Korea plans to send around 120 troops, who will depart for the Philippines aboard a C-130 transport plane Saturday.
During the exercise, troops plan to engage in various training sessions, including those on combined amphibious landing operations, medical support, maritime search and airborne infiltrations, according to the Marine Corps here.
