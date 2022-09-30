Seoul shares down late Fri. morning amid recession worries
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended their losses late Friday morning, with the key stock index briefly touching its 52-week bottom amid the spreading recession fears.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had retreated 7.5 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,163.43 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI opened lower after overnight losses on Wall Street that stemmed from growing recession fears.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.54 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 2.84 percent. The S&P500 lost 2.11 percent.
Losses in auto and chemicals led the KOSPI's fall.
Battery maker LG Energy Solutions dipped 2.61 percent, top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 2.75 percent, and its affiliate Kia also decreased 2.82 percent.
Chemical giant LG Chem retreated 1.83 percent, and bio heavyweight Samsung Bio traded flat.
The KOSPI's top cap, Samsung Electronics, increased 0.57 percent, with chip giant SK hynix adding 2.1 percent.
The Korean won had been trading at 1,433.65 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 5.25 won from the previous session's close.
