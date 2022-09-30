Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
SEOUL -- South Korea will remove a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing requirement for inbound travelers on the first day of their arrival amid the waning virus wave, authorities said Friday.
The measure will take effect Saturday.
-----------------
Yoon's approval rating sinks to lowest level after hot mic incident: poll
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol saw his approval rating slump to the lowest level again after his remarks caught on a hot mic in New York triggered an uproar at home, a poll showed Friday.
In the poll of 1,000 voters conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 24 percent positively assessed Yoon's job performance, down 4 percentage points from the previous week, while 65 percent gave a negative assessment, up 4 percentage points in the same period.
-----------------
FM Park defends Yoon's recent summit diplomacy outcome, responding to no-confidence motion
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Park Jin on Friday refuted criticism that President Yoon Suk-yeol's overseas trip earlier this month was a "diplomatic fiasco" severely undermining national interest, speaking in person to reporters a day after lawmakers passed a motion calling for his dismissal.
Yoon and his diplomatic team are under fire for what critics label as diplomatic failures during the president's visits to Britain, the United States and Canada, which has caused huge political controversies and fierce partisan strife at home.
-----------------
S. Korea to hike natural gas prices in Oct.
SEOUL -- South Korea will raise natural gas prices for civilian use next month amid high international gas prices, the industry ministry said Friday.
Starting in October, natural gas prices for households and commercial use will be hiked by 2.7 won (US$0.002) per megajoule, the ministry said in a press release.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea added to watch list for inclusion in FTSE Russell's bond index
SEOUL -- South Korea was added to a watch list for the potential inclusion in the World Government Bond Index (WGBI) operated by FTSE Russell, a move that could help the country better lure foreign investment, the finance ministry said Friday.
The WGBI is a broad index designed to measure the performance of government bond markets, including local currencies and sovereign bonds of major advanced nations.
-----------------
USFK makes public 'Teak Knife' surgical strike drills amid N.K. missile provocations
SEOUL -- A U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) unit carried out surgical strike drills involving its special commandos earlier this week at an American military base just south of Seoul, its public affairs office said Friday, following North Korea's missile provocations.
The USFK's Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) revealed on its Facebook account a series of photos showing key activities of the Exercise Teak Knife at an airfield of Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 30,000 amid waning virus wave
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 on Friday, as the virus wave has been gradually slowing down in recent weeks.
The country reported 28,497 new COVID-19 infections, including 276 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,769,101, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) U.S. reaffirms commitment to defense of S. Korea after N. Korean missile launch
WASHINGTON -- The United States reaffirmed its "ironclad" commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan on Thursday, hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles in its latest provocation.
North Korea launched what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday (Seoul time).
