Military reports 293 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:49 September 30, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 293 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 278,918, the defense ministry said.
The new cases were comprised of 188 from the Army, 47 from the Air Force, 23 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 22 from the Navy and nine from the Marine Corps.
There were also two cases from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the ministry.
Currently, 1,807 military personnel are under treatment.
