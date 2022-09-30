Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea may conduct 7th nuclear test between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7: spy agency
SEOUL -- North Korea has readied an underground nuclear test tunnel at its Punggye-ri site and a test blast could take place sometime between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7 if the regime decides to go ahead with it, South Korea's spy agency was quoted as saying Wednesday.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) gave the assessment during a closed-door briefing to lawmakers of the parliamentary intelligence committee, citing a window of time between October's National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party and November's U.S. midterm elections, according to briefed lawmakers.
------------
Activists urge efforts for launch of N.K. human rights foundation
SEOUL -- A group of activists here on Tuesday called for the establishment of a North Korean human rights foundation that has been delayed for years due to a stalemate at the National Assembly.
They issued the appeal during a press conference in Seoul held on the occasion of North Korea Freedom Week, an annual campaign that aims to raise public awareness of the humanitarian situation in the reclusive nation.
------------
Yoon sees greater likelihood of N. Korean provocation in case of Taiwan conflict
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has expressed concern that a potential military conflict between China and Taiwan could raise the likelihood of North Korea's provocations, making clear the "top priority" of the Seoul-Washington would lie on dealing with Pyongyang.
Yoon made the remarks when asked whether he would support the United States coming to Taiwan's military defense if China were to attack the island, which Beijing regards as part of its territory.
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
(News Focus) Yoon's overseas trip marked by rare summit with Japan, embarrassing hot mic
-
(News Focus) Yoon's overseas trip marked by rare summit with Japan, embarrassing hot mic
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Son Heung-min salvages S. Korean draw vs. 10-man Costa Rica in World Cup tuneup
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) Harris promises to seek solutions to S. Korea's concerns about IRA