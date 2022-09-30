Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 September 30, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Sept. 26 -- N. Korea-China cargo train operation seems to have resumed: ministry

Yoon sees greater likelihood of N. Korean provocation in case of Taiwan conflict

N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility

27 -- Activists urge efforts for launch of N.K. human rights foundation

28 -- North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS

N. Korea may conduct 7th nuclear test between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7: spy agency

29 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military

Harris vows to do 'everything in our power' to defend S. Korea amid N.K. threats

30 -- S. Korea mulls tightening sanctions against N. Korea over missile launches
