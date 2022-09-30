KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ 69,500 UP 100
MS IND 17,350 DN 550
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 UP 50
DOOSAN 81,100 UP 5,100
Meritz Insurance 29,500 DN 850
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,400 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 33,500 DN 800
HITEJINRO 26,500 DN 600
Yuhan 54,300 DN 700
SLCORP 32,300 DN 700
DL 57,300 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 90,400 DN 4,100
Hyundai M&F INS 29,300 DN 800
Daesang 21,550 DN 250
SKNetworks 3,960 UP 60
ORION Holdings 14,800 DN 350
KCC 231,500 DN 3,500
SKBP 56,900 DN 1,300
KAL 22,100 0
AmoreG 26,850 DN 1,200
HyundaiMtr 176,500 DN 5,000
Daewoong 20,950 DN 250
TaekwangInd 703,000 DN 11,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,870 DN 210
LX INT 38,900 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 10,800 DN 200
HANILCMT 11,350 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 1,450 UP 10
DB HiTek 37,350 UP 1,150
SK hynix 83,100 UP 2,300
Youngpoong 638,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,500 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,100 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 184,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,300 UP 100
Kogas 33,800 DN 300
Hanwha 24,450 DN 700
GCH Corp 16,300 DN 150
LotteChilsung 159,500 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,410 DN 240
(MORE)
