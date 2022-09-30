KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO Holdings 211,000 DN 8,500
DB INSURANCE 55,200 DN 1,400
SamsungElec 53,100 UP 500
NHIS 8,990 DN 30
DongwonInd 232,500 UP 4,000
LS 56,700 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115000 DN1500
GC Corp 123,500 DN 5,000
GS E&C 22,550 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 546,000 DN 20,000
KPIC 103,500 DN 500
DWS 45,800 UP 1,350
MIRAE ASSET SEC 5,980 DN 110
SKC 83,900 DN 2,100
GS Retail 25,600 DN 750
Ottogi 461,000 DN 17,000
MERITZ SECU 3,675 DN 60
HtlShilla 71,900 DN 600
Hanmi Science 31,550 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 112,000 0
Hanssem 42,750 DN 800
F&F 137,500 DN 5,500
KSOE 72,900 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,200 UP 850
OCI 91,000 DN 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 46,700 DN 50
KorZinc 595,000 UP 14,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,310 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 103,000 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 30,600 UP 550
S-Oil 81,000 UP 300
LG Innotek 273,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 144,000 DN 2,000
HMM 18,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 60,100 DN 2,300
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,300 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,100 DN 850
Shinsegae 231,000 DN 3,500
Boryung 10,400 DN 50
Nongshim 298,000 DN 9,500
(MORE)
